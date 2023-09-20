Jackets gutted in fire at manufacturing unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

A fire broke out at a jacket manufacturing unit in Sundar Nagar here this morning. The incident took place around 8 am. After getting information, fire tenders reached the spot. Firemen doused the flames within one hour.

Short-circuit likely cause Fire officials said the fire broke out on the first floor of the unit.

A short-circuit seemed to be the reason behind the fire as the factory owner noticed a sudden spark when he switched on the electricity.

Some workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident, but they managed to escape after noticing flame.

Officials said firemen managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the ground and second floors of the unit. The factory had no fire safety arrangements. As a result, the fire spread and could not be prevented at the initial level.