'Jaggery more nutritious than sugar'

Ludhiana, November 27

Winter has already knocked our doors and jaggery (gur) forms an important part of our meals during this time of the year.

Rajinder Pal from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Regional Research Station said Jaggery has higher nutritional value in comparison to sugar. It preserves all the minerals and vitamins that are found in cane juice, viz., calcium, iron, phosphorus etc.

“It is made up of a long chain of sucrose, hence it is digested slowly and can supply energy for longer periods of time. It is thus more beneficial for the body as compared to white sugar which is digest spontaneously. Magnesium present in jaggery strengthens nervous system, helps relax muscles, gives relief from fatigue and takes care of blood vessels. Presence of miniscule amounts of selenium along with magnesium are antioxidants which scavenge free radicals in the body. The potassium and low amount of sodium present in it maintain the acid balance in the body cells and also help control blood pressure,” he said.

Anuradha and Gulzar Singh Sanghera, also from PAU’s Regional Research Station, shared the steps of jaggery preparation which involves four major steps, extraction of juice, clarification of the juice, boiling and concentration and finally moulding and packaging.

They advised that, Sukhlai emulsion should be used for better clarification of juice, which is a shrub that grows in the Shivalik hills and is available in the districts of Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The emulsion can be prepared by soaking a dry bark of Sukhlai in water for 24 hours then rubbing it with hands to obtain a thick mucilaginous fluid. The prepared emulsion is added to boiling juice when the froth begins to rise. One litre emulsion is sufficient to clarify 100 litres of juice. Beside the use of Sukhlai emulsion other chemicals like super-phosphate, phosphoric acid, sodium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, sajji (50 % sodium carbonate, 6.4 % sodium chloride) and alum can also be used as clarifying agents.

Ayurvedic importance

In Ayurveda, Gur was known for its property of boosting the health of bone marrow. Eating shakkar mixed with ghee serves as a cleanser for lungs and intestine and aids in digestion. It cleans the liver by flushing out toxins, purifies blood and boosts the immune system. Consuming Gur also helps prevent anaemia.

