Jagraon bizman gets threat call from gangster

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

A Jagraon-based furniture businessman received a threat call from a man posing himself as gangster Arsh Dalla. He demanded Rs 30 lakh extortion money from the businessman.

After the man lodged a complaint, the Jagraon police initiated a probe into the case. The police said voice of the caller was being checked to inquire he is gangster Arsh or some impersonator.

The complainant told the police that he had been receiving threat calls from some internatinal numbers and the caller identified himself as gangster Arsh Dalla. He asked to give Rs 30 lakhs else threaten to kill him.

“I had been receiving threatening calls from the past sometime and when i started ignoring the same, caller had stopped calling. Now after the murder of an electrician at Bardeke village, same caller had again started calling and asking for money”complainant stated in his complaint.

Notably, the police is taking the threat call to the businesman seriously as Arsh Dalla had already killed an electrician in Jagraon a few days back and gangster had also claimed the responsibility of the murder in social media. The police has also booked gangster, his father and several others in a murder case of electrician.

Notably, gangster Dalla is native of Moga and now based in Canada, Arsh Dalla is a very active gangster-turned-terrorist and has been involved in numerous gangster and terror-related activities in the recent past. The Punjab Police had already busted several modules backed by Arsh Dalla with the arrest of his close aides and recovering IEDs, hand-grenades and other arms and ammunition.