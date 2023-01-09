Jagraon girl falls from 22nd floor in Hong Kong, dies

Ludhiana, January 8
A 22-year-old girl, a native of Bhamipura village in Jagraon, died after falling from the 22nd floor of a multi-storey building in Hong Kong. She was cleaning glasses of the multi-storey mall without wearing the safety belt when her foot skidded off and she fall off the building.
The girl was rushed to a hospital but she was declared brought dead by doctors.
The deceased has been identified as Kiranjot Kaur. A pall of gloom descended over the village after the news of her death reached the family.
Sources said the girl had gone to Hong Kong on a work permit about five months ago only. Kiranjot’s mother Jasvir Kaur was a panchayat member in the village while her father Jaswant Singh was a farmer. Before going to work on January 5, she had a conversation with her family.
Ravi, kin of the deceased, said they were in touch with the authorities concerned to bring back her body to India.
