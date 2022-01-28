Jagraon: Govt College celebrates R-Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Sanmati Government College of Science Education and Research, Jagraon, celebrated Republic Day on Wednesday. Dr Surinder Pal, ADPI, Higher Education, was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Deepak Chopra, college director and Dr Surinder Pal, hoisted the Tricolour. Prof Chopra while addressing the gathering spoke about rights and duties as given by the constitution.