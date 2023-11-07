Jagraon man booked for kidnapping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A man from Jagraon has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old girl from her house in their neighbourhood.

After the victim’s mother came to know about the incident, she raised the alarm and started chasing him. The suspect, identified as Gagandeep Singh, of Indira Colony of Jagraon later dropped the girl by the roadside and managed to escape.

An FIR under Sections 363, 366-A of theIPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the suspect at the Jagraon City police station on Sunday. The police said another case of alleged kidnapping and rape was registered against Gagandeep at the Jalalabad city police station in 2018.