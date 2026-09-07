Jagraon man murders 65-year-old grandmother over property dispute

A 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his 65-year-old maternal grandmother over a property dispute, with CCTV footage from a neighbouring house later exposing the crime, the police said.

The family initially believed that the woman had died of a heart attack or natural causes and cremated her the following day. It was only after the funeral that relatives grew suspicious and checked the CCTV footage from a neighbouring house, which allegedly showed the grandson assaulting her.

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The accused has been identified as Gurkirat Singh, alias Gora (25). According to the police, CCTV footage showed Gurkirat arguing with his grandmother, Manjit Kaur, at around 5.30 pm on September 3. He allegedly assaulted her and was later seen sitting on top of her and pressing a pillow over her mouth and throat.

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Jagraon City SHO SI Sukhwinder Singh said the CCTV footage led the police to register a murder case and arrest Gurkirat on Sunday.

During interrogation, Gurkirat allegedly confessed to the crime, the police said. According to the SHO, the accused wanted his grandmother to transfer her house and other property to his name. He had allegedly been pressuring her to do so, but she refused.

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Manjit Kaur had lost her daughter and had subsequently raised Gurkirat. She had also arranged his marriage. Gurkirat was living with his wife and two children at Manjit Kaur’s house, according to the police.

The family received information about Manjit Kaur’s death at around 6 pm on September 3. As there was a delay, her body was kept in the mortuary. At the time, the family believed she had died of natural causes and did not suspect any foul play.

On September 4, based on Gurkirat’s account, the family approached the police, who registered a natural-death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The family subsequently performed her cremation.

However, after the funeral, relatives began questioning the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. They checked CCTV footage from a neighbouring house and were shocked to allegedly find evidence of an assault.

The footage reportedly showed Gurkirat arguing with Manjit Kaur before assaulting her. He was then allegedly seen sitting on top of her and pressing a pillow over her mouth and throat.

The SHO said Gurkirat had left his wife and two children at his in-laws’ house before allegedly carrying out the crime. The police are continuing their investigation into the alleged murder and the property dispute.