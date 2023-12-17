Jagraon MC chief Rana removed for 'misuse of power'

Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, December 16
Municipal Council chief Jagraon Jatinder Pal Rana, owing allegiance to the Congress party, has been removed from his post for allegedly misusing his position to coerce government personnel to get appointment letters of sweepers and sewer-men signed and distributed in an unauthorised manner.
Perusal of communiqué, revealed that Rana had been removed from his post for his alleged attempt to malign the image of the government and the Jagraon MC by forcibly getting appointment letters for about 24 contractual employees signed by the executive officer by detaining him beyond office hours on September 11. He had been given several opportunities to appear before competent authorities, but he failed to do so. Rana said he would move the court against the decision.
