Jagraon police hold seminar to spread awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

The Sadar Jagraon police organised a seminar that aimed to spread awareness against drugs at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan here on Friday. A large number of residents of Jagraon and nearby villages attended the seminar.

Manvinderbir Singh, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), and Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh, Sadar Station House Officer (SHO), made people aware about the ill effects of drugs.

Police officials assured the residents that they would take strict action against people involved in the smuggling of drugs and no one would be spared.

They urged the residents to inform the police, if they have any concrete information about drug smuggling activities or even about people who consume drugs in their areas.

Residents, along with police personnel, took an oath to end the drug menace from the society and motivate addicts to quit drugs.

The SHO said that the police would continue to hold such seminars in schools, colleges and public places to spread awareness.