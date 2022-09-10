Jagraon resident duped of Rs 95K

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case of fraud against a Jagraon-based travel agent. He had a duped a man of Rs 95,000 on the pretext of sending him to New Zealand.

The booked suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Galib Kalan, Jagraon.

The complainant in the case, Jasmel Singh, told the police that he had met the travel agent in December 2020 and the latter had assured him that he could easily arrange for him a work permit visa for New Zealand.

“He had promised that he would arrange visa for me and my wife. He took all the required documents, including our passports. Over one and a half year passed and he still failed to arrange any visa. When we asked him to return our money, he refused,” the complainant said.

He added that he had submitted a complaint to SSP Jagraon who had marked inquiry to an officer. The officer concerned verified the allegations and recommended registration of fraud case against the agent. Investigating officer ASI Gursewak Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case.