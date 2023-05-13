Jagraon shopkeeper sexually exploits employee, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The Ludhiana Rural police yesterday registered a case against a shopkeeper of Jagraon on the charges of sexually exploiting his employee and making her objectionable videos.

The suspect has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Jagraon.

The complainant told police that she, along with her father, had gone to a PAN card centre at the Grewal market, Jagraon, last month. After her father applied for PAN card, the shopkeeper told her father that he required a female worker at his shop and he wanted to employ her at a salary of Rs 5,000 per month. Her father agreed to it and she started working at the shop from April 18.

“When I was alone in the shop on April 27, Amit forcibly took me to the washroom and sexually exploited me. The suspect also shot my objectionable videos. The suspect also threatened me not to disclose the incident to anyone else he will upload the objectionable videos on the social media,” the victim alleged.

Next day, she informed her mother about the incident. However, the victim’s mother asked her to not inform anyone about the incident, the girl asserted.

The girl alleged that the suspect was also forcing her to join the job again or else he would upload the objectionable videos on the social media. She garnered courage and lodged a police complaint to teach him a lesson.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur said a case had been registered in this regard. Further investigations were on into the matter.