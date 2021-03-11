Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, May 19

Three children aged between 12-14 years were drowned in the Sutlej near here when they were trying to get rid of the scorching heat in the river on Thursday afternoon. Bodies of the two boys were recovered.

The deceased were identified as Sukhchain Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Nahinga Da Dera, Khurshaidpura village, near here. While the rescue team had been searching for Akashdeep, a resident of the same area, bodies of other two boys were recovered.

While the tragedy is reported to have taken place at around 1 pm, parents of the deceased came to know about the tragedy this evening when they did not return home. They (parents) were informed that their children were seen going towards the Sutlej in the afternoon.

While the rescue team was searching for Akashdeep, other two bodies were recovered by divers deployed on the job.

Jagir Singh, sarpanch, said all three children belonged to poor families and they had never been to school.

The Sidhwan Bet police had initiated inquest proceedings in case of two deaths. While the process was on to search for Akashdeep’s body.