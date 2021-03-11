Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 30

Umesh Goyal of Jagraon in Ludhiana district secured an All India Rank of 388 in the UPSC’s Civil Services Examination, 2021, the final results of which were declared today.

He is currently working as a block development and panchayat officer at the Mehatpur block in Jalandhar district.

His first preference is to join the IAS while the second priority will be the IPS. He wants to work in the e-governance, education and health sectors. Umesh, however, said it depends upon his ranking for which services (IAS or IPS) he would qualify to join. It was his last attempt to take the UPSC Civil Services exam, he said.

Umesh said he had studied BTech in electronics and communication from the Chitkara Institute of Engineering and Technology. Later, he passed out MTech from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, in 2013. He started preparing for the USPC Civil Services Examination in 2014.

Umesh’s mother Shamila Goyal is a retired teacher. When he was was around eight, his father Sohan Lal passed away. His younger brother Tushar Goyal is working with a government department as a patwari.

Umesh said he likes to meditate and loves to play cricket.

Navkiran secures 582 rank

Meanwhile, Navikran Kaur, who belongs to Ludhiana, has secured 582 All India Rank in the exam.