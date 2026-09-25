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Home / Ludhiana / Jail inmate quizzed after gangster Goldy Dhillon’s extortion, abduction threats to 4 bizmen brothers

Jail inmate quizzed after gangster Goldy Dhillon’s extortion, abduction threats to 4 bizmen brothers

Suspect is a former employee of victims, five others also identified

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Among the six named, Damanpreet is suspected to be the prime conspirator and his role is being probed. File
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A month after notorious and an overseas gangster Goldy Dhillon allegedly made extortion calls to the four prominent businessmen brothers of Ludhiana, the police have brought a man for interrogation from the Central Jail.

The suspect is said to be the former employee of the businessmen.

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The suspect, identified as Damanpreet Singh, a resident of Chimni road, Shimlapuri, was lodged in jail in a fraud case. He is suspected to have links with gangster Dhillon and persuaded the latter for making extortion calls to the bizmen brothers to extort a huge sum.

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After obtaining the police remand of the suspect, his interrogation was being conducted at CIA staff police station. A special team was deputed to interrogate the suspect, His direct involvement is suspected in facilitating extortion calls through the gangster and the police expect to bust the conspiracy of extortion being hatched from the jail.

In his complaint to the police, Pardeep Singla, a resident of Dhandra Road, stated that he and his three brothers had received repeated calls and voice messages from four foreign numbers. The caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Dhillon issued death threats and demanded a huge sum of extortion. He also threatened to kidnap his family members if the extortion demand is not met. The police have been provided with four foreign mobile numbers of Britain, Portugal and other countries. The police have already been examining the calls, voice messages and the source of contact.

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A senior police official confirmed to The Tribune that during a probe, the role of Damanpreet, an ex-employee of the complainant, was suspected. After obtaining his production warrant, he was brought for questioning from the jail. He, along five other suspects, were nominated in the already registered FIR at the Sadar police station, Ludhiana. Among the six nominated, Damanpreet is suspected to be the prime conspirator and his role is being probed. “The suspect’s questioning so far has given vital clues to the police in the extortion case. Let the police complete the probe, anyone found involved will not be spared. Other five suspects will also be questioned in the case,” added the police official.

Dhillon is not new to extortion, named in several cases

Gangster Goldy Dhillon is not new to the extortion racket. He was booked in several cases of extortion and his associates were also held by Ludhiana, Jagraon and Khanna police. On September 23, CIA staff of the Ludhiana rural police claimed to have achieved a major success by nabbing Dhillon’s henchman and recovering a Zigana pistol and cartridges from his possession. He was given responsibility for an attack in Patiala and another task of firing at the house of a property dealer in New Chandigarh. The national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand, had also recently alleged that he received a threatening call from a caller posing as gangster Dhillon.

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