Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

High drama witnessed at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, on Friday night when inmates scuffled over watching television channels of their choice. Around four persons belonging to both groups suffered injuries and were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. After treatment, they were taken back to the jail.

Sources said while all inmates were watching TV, some started arguments over taking the control of TV as they wanted to watch channel of their choice. It led to a scuffle among them.

After jail staff came to know about the matter, they intervened and took the injured to the jail hospital from where they were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

As soon as the information about the scuffle reached families of the injured, they also reached the Civil Hospital to inquire about the health of their kin.

Jail officials, who reached the hospital, refused to answer any media query regarding the incident.