Jail superintendent injured as inmates clash in Ludhiana prison

Jail superintendent injured as inmates clash in Ludhiana prison

Kulwant Singh, the jail superintendent, admitted to a private hospital


Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:25 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST

Senior police officials reach the Ludhiana jail.
There was a clash between two groups of inmates at Ludhiana jail on Tuesday night.

As jail authorities tried to intervene, Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh was injured.

The jail superintendent was admitted to a private hospital.

What led to the clash is not clear.

Senior police officials reached the premises.


