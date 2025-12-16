Jail superintendent injured as inmates clash in Ludhiana prison
Kulwant Singh, the jail superintendent, admitted to a private hospital
Advertisement
There was a clash between two groups of inmates at Ludhiana jail on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
As jail authorities tried to intervene, Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh was injured.
Advertisement
The jail superintendent was admitted to a private hospital.
Advertisement
What led to the clash is not clear.
Senior police officials reached the premises.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement