Jail warder attacked by inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

A jail warder, Amandeep Singh, was attacked by jail inmates at the Central Jail here. The police registered a case against the five jail inmates under the Prisons Act and under various sections of the IPC.

The suspects have been identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Gora, Gaurav Kumar, Khadak Singh, alias Gaggu, Sarabjit Singh and Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa.

Assistant superintendent (jail) Gagandeep Sharma said on September 12, jail warder Amandeep Singh was counting prisoners and was asking them to come out of their barracks. Inmate Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, refused to come out and misbehaved with the warder. Afterwards, Deepa was locked in the cell block as per the orders of the jail superintendent. Later, the suspect, along with the other inmates, attacked the warder and removed his turban. They also threatened to kill him.