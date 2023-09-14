Jail warder attacked by inmates

Ludhiana, September 13
A jail warder, Amandeep Singh, was attacked by jail inmates at the Central Jail here. The police registered a case against the five jail inmates under the Prisons Act and under various sections of the IPC.
The suspects have been identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Gora, Gaurav Kumar, Khadak Singh, alias Gaggu, Sarabjit Singh and Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa.
Assistant superintendent (jail) Gagandeep Sharma said on September 12, jail warder Amandeep Singh was counting prisoners and was asking them to come out of their barracks. Inmate Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, refused to come out and misbehaved with the warder. Afterwards, Deepa was locked in the cell block as per the orders of the jail superintendent. Later, the suspect, along with the other inmates, attacked the warder and removed his turban. They also threatened to kill him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17