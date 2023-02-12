Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

A jail warder has been booked for allegedly supplying mobile phones and other banned items to inmates inside the Central Jail, Ludhiana.

As many as 13 mobiles and 50 sachets of tobacco were recovered during the recent surprise checks inside the jail on February 8 and 9. Thereafter, three FIRs under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act have been registered in this regard at the Division Number 7 police station here on Friday.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Harminder Singh, four mobiles and 25 sachets were seized from inmates when a surprise checking was checked in the jail on February 9.

He said the inmates had told him that the jail warder, Deepak Kumar, used to provide contraband items to them in violation of the norms. An FIR had been registered against the jail warder and the four inmates identified as Gagan Vij, Amandeep Singh, Parmveer Singh and Rustom.

Assistant Superintendent Gagandeep Sharma said a checking was conducted on February 8 during which they found three mobile phones from jail inmates.

An FIR has been registered against three inmates identified as Simran Singh, Parkash and Amanjot Singh in this regard, he said.

In another incident on February 8, the police registered a case against unidentified persons after six mobiles and 25 sachets of tobacco were recovered from the jail. The items were found abandoned at different places in the jail, according to a jail official.