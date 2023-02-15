Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ drugs, mobile phones to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

Surprise checking at Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of drugs and mobile phones from two inmates. Questioning of the inmates exposed the role of the jail warder who had supplied the banned items to them. Accordingly, the warder was also booked along with the inmates.

The suspects have been identified as inmates Puneet Kumar and Jatin Monga, and jail warder Harpal Singh. Two mobile phones, 19 gram of drug powder, 62 gram of tobacco and one gram of ‘chitta’ were recovered in the case.

Assistant jail superintendent Harminder Singh said on February 12, he and his team conducted a raid in the jail during which inmates were also frisked.

He added: “When the two suspects were searched, cell phones and drugs were recovered from them. During their questioning, they named warder Harpal who they said had supplied the banned items.”

ASI Ranjit Singh said a case under the Prisons Act and the NDPS Act was yesterday registered against the inmates and warder.

Now, the recovered cellphones would be sent for forensic examination and the call details scanned to know about the persons with whom these inmates were in touch with.

This is the second case exposing the connivance of jail warder with inmates. On February 11, warder Deepak Kumar was also booked for allegedly supplying mobile phones and other banned items to inmates inside the jail. Then, as many as 13 mobiles and 50 sachets of tobacco were recovered during checking in the jail on February 8 and 9.

2nd instance exposing connivance within days

This is the second case exposing the connivance of jail warder with inmates. On February 11, warder Deepak Kumar was also booked for allegedly supplying mobile phones and other banned items to inmates inside the Central Jail. Then, as many as 13 mobiles and 50 sachets of tobacco were recovered during checking in the jail on February 8 and 9.