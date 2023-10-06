Jail warder nabbed for taking ‘bribes’ to provide contrabands to inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

A warder working at Borstal Jail, Ludhiana, has been apprehended for allegedly accepting bribes for supplying banned items to inmates. The suspect has been identified as Ankit Kumar from Bishanpura village in Fazilka. He has been suspended by the department.

The FIR was initiated based on the statement provided by Mewa Singh, Assistant Superintendent of the jail. In his complaint, which was lodged on October 3, Mewa Singh stated that they had received information indicating that Warder Ankit Kumar was involved in accepting bribes, with the intent of providing contraband items to the inmates on the prison premises. He said the suspect had been receiving these bribes through the unified payments interface (UPI).

An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 7 and (13) 2 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Division Number 7 police station.

#Fazilka