Jailed AAP leader to contest elections from Ludhiana West

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The first list, released by the party, shows this major development.

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With Arora being the prominent contestant from Ludhiana West for 2027 elections, the constituency is now going to face tough competition, sources said.

Meanwhile, Arora’s name in the first list has sent shock waves among many leaders and councillors in AAP, who were eyeing the ticket from the constituency. Many AAP leaders and councillors had started holding meetings with the residents, hoping they would get a ticket as Arora was jailed in a money-laundering case.

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The party has cleared all tickets for the constituencies in Ludhiana city. These include Sanjeev Arora from West, Ashok Prashar Pappi from Central, Madan Lal Bagga from North, Daljit Bhola Grewal from East, Kulwant Sidhu from Atam Nagar.

The only ticket not declared from the city is that of South from where MLA is Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna. There is speculation in the AAP circles that tickets in South may be provided to an AAP female leader, serving at a prominent post in the district, while the constituency is being looked at as “BJP favoured” as a good number of migrant population resides in this particular constituency.

The tickets, which have not been announced, are of Khanna, Raikot, Jagraon, Dakha, South. While Jagtar Singh Dyalpura gets a ticket from Sahnewal. One of the AAP leaders wishing not to be quoted said that Arora may have been given the ticket but there are strong chances that at the last moment, someone near to the family, may contest from the West Ticket.

“There will be many changes in times to come as happened in 2016-17 when over a dozen tickets were changed. But the ones, not given the ticket in the first list, have reason to worry about. Secondly, the party announced the first list to stop few people to join the other parties”, said the sources.