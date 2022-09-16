Jails Minister unveils programme for inmates, undertrials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

In a major step towards reformation and ensuring mental-social well-being of jail inmates and undertrials, Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains today inaugurated “Galwakdi”, a programme in which they can meet their loved ones in person for an hour, quarterly in a year, at a specially designated room inside the jail complex here.

Those eligible for benefits Only inmates with ‘good conduct’, remand prisoners and those following the required criteria of the jail manual will avail of the facility. Their family members can also enjoy meals with inmates and undertrials. Inmates and prisoners involved in high-risk category, including gangsters and other serious offences, will not be able to avail of this facility.

The Minister also dedicated an IOC fuel station on the Tajpur road outside the jail to be operated by well-behaved inmates for which special training had been provided to them. The fuel station has been opened by the IOC and will be run by the Punjab Prisons Development Board.

Only inmates with ‘good conduct’, remand prisoners and those following the required criteria of the jail manual will avail of the facility. The family members can also enjoy meals with inmates and undertrials.

Inmates and prisoners involved in high-risk category, including gangsters and other serious offences, will not be able to avail of this facility.

While addressing the gathering later, Bains said the Punjab government had been making the jails as real “Sudhar Ghars” from where inmates could be transformed and they could lead a normal life after coming out of the jail. These ‘family visits’ had been started in 23 jails of the state and these meetings would be exclusively for those inmates and undertrials who would be shortlisted for their good conduct in the jails.

He said they would be given an hour with their kin in a family room equipped with furniture and other basic amenities. The facility could be approached online by visiting the official website of the Punjab Prisons Department by the family or inmates could also approach the jail authorities.

Bains said the income generated from fuel stations would be spent on the welfare of the inmates. He appealed to city residents to get their vehicles refilled from this outlet.

He said in the coming days, products being prepared by jails inmates such as bakery items, furniture, khadi, etc., would also be sold out in the market. Facilities of education and other sports would also be offered to them.

The Cabinet Minister said to find out the reason behind drug addiction among inmates and undertrials, a survey was underway in all 23 jails of the state.