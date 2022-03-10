Jaismeen, Shakib emerge fastest runners

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

Jaismeen Kaur Toor and Muhammad Shakib came out triumphant in the 100m sprint and emerged as the fastest runners in the 61st edition of the annual athletics meet at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Gill Park, here, on Wednesday.

A large number of college students pursuing studies in different courses took part in various track and field events, besides the tug of war during the two-day meet.

Gurpreet Singh Mangat, Group Captain, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest on the concluding day while Bhupinder Singh, a local industrialist and sports promoter, was the guest of honour.

The chief guest, an alumnus of the college (1987 batch), along with his other batchmates, announced a cash prize of Rs 2,500 for winners in all 26 events, in addition to cash prizes of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 to the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Principal Sehijpal Singh appreciated the gesture of the chief guest for encouraging students. He congratulated position holders.

Results

Girls 100m race: Jaismeen Kaur Toor 1st, Sehajdeep Kaur 2nd and Simrandeep Kaur 3rd; 3,000m: Sandhya 1st, Stuti Kumari 2nd and Simrandeep Kaur 3rd; Boys 10,000m race: Xavier R Rober 1st, Arbaz Khan 2nd and Balpreet Singh 3rd; 400m hurdles race: Japanjot Singh 1st, Rohan Singh 2nd and Anshul Rathod 3rd; Hammer throw: Harnam Singh 1st, Banipreet Singh 2nd and Abhishek 3rd; 100m race: Muhammad Shakib 1st, Jaskaran Singh 2nd and Ranjay Kumar 3rd; 800m race: Dickin Mittal 1st, Jasbir Singh 2nd and Pargat Singh 3rd; Discus throw: Satleen Singh 1st, Japal Singh and Ashutosh Joshi 3rd.