Jakhar inaugurates Gupta’s poll office

The office of the BJP candidate from Ludhiana West, Jiwan Gupta, was formally inaugurated at Shehenshah Palace, Ferozpur Road, by senior leaders, including Sunil Jakhar today.

Coming down heavily on Bhagwant Mann’s outlandish remarks on sindoor, Jakhar said it was a pious symbol of marital cord and by demeaning and mocking it, the chief minister had committed blasphemy.

People will teach him a lesson in the bypoll and his attempt to create a wedge between communities would backfire. Punjabis can never approve of anything that spoils universal brotherhood and communal amity, Jakhar added.

Taking a jab at the Congress leadership, Jakhar said Ashu was an intelligent politician and he was rightfully wary of the black sheep in his party, who were now pretending to support him.

Other present on the occasion were Vijay Rupani, industrialist Onkar Singh Pahwa, astrologer Rachna Sharma and philanthropist Sunder Das Dhamija.