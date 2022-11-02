Jalandhar, Amritsar students hog limelight

Ludhiana, November 1
The students, representing Jalandhar and Amritsar zones hogged limelight by winning top honours in the DAV Inter-Zone Sports held at DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, here today.
Students (boys and girls) from Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Jalalabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Abohar and those from Ludhiana zone competed in volleyball, judo, table tennis and kho-kho.
Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, was the chief guest at the opening function, while Ravi Kant Gupta, a chartered accountant and sports promoter, was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Principal JK Sidhu congratulated the winners and thanked the staff on conducting the event successfully.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick
Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire
Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...