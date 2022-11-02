Jalandhar, Amritsar students hog limelight

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 1

The students, representing Jalandhar and Amritsar zones hogged limelight by winning top honours in the DAV Inter-Zone Sports held at DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, here today.

Students (boys and girls) from Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Jalalabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Abohar and those from Ludhiana zone competed in volleyball, judo, table tennis and kho-kho.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, was the chief guest at the opening function, while Ravi Kant Gupta, a chartered accountant and sports promoter, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Principal JK Sidhu congratulated the winners and thanked the staff on conducting the event successfully.