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Home / Ludhiana / Jalandhar couple booked in Rs 16.81-cr property fraud

Jalandhar couple booked in Rs 16.81-cr property fraud

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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During the investigation, the police will examine financial transactions, property-related documents and the alleged deal of the victim with the suspects. iStock
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A case of alleged fraud involving over Rs 16.81 crore in the name of real estate investment has come to light. The Model Town police on Monday registered a case against a man and his wife on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

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According to the complaint lodged with the police, Satpal Singh, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, said the suspects, in collusion with each other, won his confidence and induced him to invest money in real estate. They had assured him of providing valuable land and good returns on the investment.

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Falling for the alleged lure, he handed over Rs 16.81 crore to the couple. After receiving the money, the suspects cheated him in the name of investment and failed to return the amount.

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Acting on the complaint and following the investigation, the Model Town police registered a case against Atul Mehta and his wife Saloni Mehta, residents of Cool Road, Jalandhar.

ASI Sukhdev Sharma said the police initiated further probe into the matter. During the investigation, the police would examine financial transactions, property-related documents and the alleged deal with the suspects. The probe would also ascertain where and how the crores of rupees collected from the complainant were utilised. — TNS

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