Jalandhar girls dominate in chess, Mohali hoopsters shine

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

Jalandhar girls in the U-14 and U-17 categories won in the second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, being organised by Punjab Sports Department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds, today.

The state-level games that are being held at multiple venues across the state for various age groups will conclude on October 25. Upinderjit Kaur Brar, Chief Minister Field Office cum Assistant Commissioner (General), inaugurated the games and interacted with players. District Sports Officer Ludhiana Rupinder Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Players in action during basketball event of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN

In chess (girls U-14), Jaladhar won followed by Bathinda and Ludhiana . In U-17 category, Jalandhar secured victory followed by Amritsar and Sangrur.

In the girls U-14 category (basketball), Mohali, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala , Patiala, Jalandhar , Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Mansa won their respective matches.

In basketball (girls U-17), Amritsar, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Patiala, Muktsar and Mansa stitched up victories in their respective matches to advance into the next round.

In the girls U-21 category in basketball, Mansa thrashed Hoshairpur 18-9, Gurdaspur beat Barnala 24-6, Faridkot outperformed Moga 16-2, Bathinda overpowered Fazilka 8-6, Ludhiana beat Muktsar 16-2, Malerkotla outclassed Fatehgarh Sahib 11-6, while Amritsar faced a little resistance from Ferozepur, they won 34-6 fair and square.

#Chess #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan #Mohali #Punjab Agricultural University PAU