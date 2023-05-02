Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Leaders woo locals to step up campaigning

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 1

Regional political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to mobilise support for candidates of their respective parties contesting the byelection for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Local residents are being wooed to use their clout for harnessing support for the campaigns of the candidates of Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

While some of the residents here are accompanying their leaders to show solidarity with them, others are making telephone calls to their friends and relatives to seek support.

Councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma said AAP councillors and office-bearers of various wings of the party have been accompanying legislator Jaswant Gajjanmajra during door-to-door campaigning in various localities of the Jalandhar constituency.

“Besides accompanying MLA Gajjanmajra during campaigning, we are also organising meetings of local residents to seek support for our candidate. The involvement of residents here has certainly further strengthened our position in the byelection,” Sharma said.

Former councillor Dilshad said office-bearers and activists of various social organisations had extended support to BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal in the bypoll.

The enthusiasts are also using social media to show solidarity with candidates of their respective political parties.