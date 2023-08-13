Jalandhar resident arrested with 75 cases of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

The Crime Branch of the Police Commissionerate yesterday arrested a Jalandhar-based liquor smuggler and recovered 75 cases of illict liquor from his possession.

The police also impounded his Corolla car (bearing registration no. PB08AN4228) in the case. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Kot Sadiq.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP (Crime) Gurpreet Singh and Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja issued a joint statement in this regard.

The officials said the police had laid a naka on the Chandigarh road to keep a tab over anti-social elements where on suspicion a car was signalled to stop for checking. During the checking of the vehicle, 75 cases of liquor (English whisky) were seized.

A case under the Excise Act was registered.

The police said the suspect was on the way to deliver liquor to his clients. Now, his questioning was on to inquire about other big liquor smugglers. In further probe, entire liquor supply line would be busted and more recovery be made.

Sources said after the arrest of the suspect, some suppliers had already been identified by the police and their role was being scanned.