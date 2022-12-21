Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 20

The Court of Harbans Singh Lekhi, Judge, Special Court, Ludhiana has convicted Gautam (39), a resident of Khalifa Gate Chowk near Chodhia Mandir, Kartarpur, Jalandhar district, on the charges of possessing narcotics.

He was ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proven the guilt of the accused. It also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused on the ground that his father had expired and he was the only male member of family to look after his widow mother and wife after his father’s demise.

Additional public prosecutor Pooja Singal said a case had been registered against the accused at Khanna (Sadar) police station on November 15, 2018. The prosecution had examined seven witnesses to prove its case.

The accused had been apprehended by a police party led by sub-inspector Malkit Singh during a nakabandi at T Point, Gaggar Majra, Service Road, GT Road. On seeing the police, the accused had tried to avoid them. However, he was later apprehended. He was found in possession of 6,600 capsules containing Tramadol salt and 3,000 tablets of ‘Alprazolam’, without permit or licence.

The accused had pleaded innocence during the trial. However, after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.

Punishment awarded in Nov 2018 case

