Jamalpur youth awarded life term for raping minor

Ludhiana, June 7
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh convicted Kamaljit Singh (20), a resident of CMC Colony, Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur, Ludhiana, for raping a minor. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,10,000. The court stated that out of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim.
The court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused person. The judge also turned down the plea of leniency taken by the accused.
