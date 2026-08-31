Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Ludhiana Civil Hospital lies neglected; medicine stock awaited

The shelves of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the Civil Hospital here wear a barren look with not even a handful of medicines in stock. Once patients used to buy generic medicines at affordable prices from here, but since the government made it mandatory to provide medicines free of cost, the stocks have not been replenished.

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Earlier, if medicines were not available at the hospital pharmacy, patients would often make their way to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra and they would get the required medicines and sometimes patients from outside would also come here to get generic medicines at affordable prices.

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Today shelves at the Kendra were empty. The employee posted at the counter, who wished not to be named, said that her duty was from 8 am to 3 pm, and added that hardly anyone came here to buy medicines. “We have not received stocks of the medicines for more than a year,” she said.

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The basic motive behind setting up of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra stands defeated under the present circumstances. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure availability of essential drugs and reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of patients visiting the public health facilities, had rolled out the free drugs service initiative under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Under this, financial support is provided to states/UTs for provision of free essential medicines in public health facilities based on the requirements posed by them in their programme implementation plans within their overall resource envelope.

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The absence of basic drugs has left the patients in the lurch. During a recent visit, racks at the centre were found empty with even common medicines not in stock. Patients visiting the hospital are now even unaware of its existence and purpose. Since there is a pharmacy at the Civil Hospital and many NGOs are also giving free medicines inside the hospital, it seems very little attention is being paid towards the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Lalita, a patient who came to the gynae OPD, said that she got one medicine from the hospital’s pharmacy and the other was not available. “I came to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, but it was not available here either. Now, left with no other option, I will buy it from a chemist outside,” she said.

Generic medicines are usually available at the kendra and the list of medicines available here is also provided to doctors of the Civil Hospital, so that they can prescribe medicines according to the salt and not the brand.

Senior Medical Officer Akhil Sareen said that as per the latest guidelines issued by the government, all necessary medicines have to be made available to patients free of cost while earlier these were sold at affordable prices.

“The medicines and consumables supply is either routed to the facilities via the government warehouses or are rationally procured at the local level in adequate amounts, aimed at ensuring zero out-of-pocket expenditure by needy patients,” added Sareen.

He further said that there was a pharmacy inside the hospital where medicines were given free and hence patients generally take their medicines from there.