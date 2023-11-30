Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 29

Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAK) are supposed to be operational 24x7 for the facilitation of the public but the one located inside the Civil Hospital opens only for five-six hours, hence, defeating the very purpose of its existence. Not only this, basic medicines are also unavailable.

The stock at the kendra is not updated often and usually medicines are out of stock. Besides, some equipment required by orthopaedic patients are also not available.

Satish from the Kali Sadak area said one of the medicines prescribed by a doctor for his mother was generally available at the kendra. “I visited JAK recently at 5 pm to get the medicine but it was closed. The next day, I again came during the daytime but sadly, the medicine was out of stock,” he said.

Since there is a pharmacy at the Civil Hospital and many NGOs were also providing free medicines inside the hospital, it seems less attention was being paid towards the kendra.

Another patient, who came to the skin OPD, said she got two medicines from the hospital’s pharmacy but one was not available. “I came to the kendra but it was not available there also. Now, I will get it from a chemist outside the hospital. I never get any medicine from here. I wonder why it has been opened,” she said.

Lakhwinder needed titanium plates for the ortho surgery but the same were not available here. “Neither the medicines nor articles required for indoor patients are available here. The entire concept of setting up of the kendra seems futile,” he said.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Amarjeet Kaur said medicines were being restocked as per requirements. “There is a pharmacy inside the hospital and members of NGOs also remain present. Hence, patients can get their medicines from there. The kendra inside the Civil Hospital opens from 9 am to 3 pm as we have only one employee who takes care of it. It cannot be opened 24x7 as no second person is available,” she said.