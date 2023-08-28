Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 27

It seems that the motive behind opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been lost somewhere in the oblivion as these often sans basic medicines and are not restocked regularly. Patients are left with no other option but to go back empty handed as there are only a few medicines in the stock at the kendra located at the Civil Hospital here.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras were meant to be opened 24x7 for facilitating patients in getting medicines at affordable rates but it seems that they have miserably failed to serve their purpose as basic medicines are not available and these are opened for only 7-8 hours in a day. The main issue is that stock is not updated frequently and secondly, doctors prescribe drugs using brand names. Both these factors make the kendra at the hospital a fruitless venture.

During a visit to the kendra, it was shocking to see that most of the racks were lying empty. The hospital also has a pharmacy. Sometimes patients from outside also come to buy medicines and in case any medicine is not available at the pharmacy, they make their way to the kendra but they have to go back empty handed from there also due to the absence of medicines.

Suman, a patient, went to the pharmacy to buy a medicine prescribed by doctor. She did not get the same from there after which she came to the kendra. However, she had to go back disappointed from there also as medicines were out of stock.

“Now, I have left with no other option. I will go to a chemist shop located outside the hospital to buy the medicine. Medicines I purchase from outside the hospital are costly and these should be provided here only,” she said.

Another patient Kulwinder Singh said every time he comes to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, he had to return disappointed. “There are some medicines which I used to get from here but now for the past few months, I am not getting these from the kendra. The stock in the shop should be regularly updated,” he said.

A patient visiting the skin OPD said a cream prescribed by doctor was not available at the pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Generic medicines are available at the kendra and the list of medicines available here is also provided to doctors of the Civil Hospital so that they can prescribe medicines according to salt and not brand.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said: “A pharmacy is available for patients at the Civil Hospital where they could buy medicines. However, I will look into restocking of medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Key objectives

The key objectives of opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras are promote awareness about cost-effective drugs and their prescription, make available unbranded quality generic medicines at affordable prices through public-private partnership, encourage doctors, more specifically in government hospitals to prescribe generic medicines and enable substantial savings in health care, more particularly in case of poor patients and those suffering from chronic ailments requiring drugs for longer periods.