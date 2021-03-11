CAMPUS NOTES

Janmashtami celebrated with fervour

Janmashtami celebrated with fervour

St Xavier School students celebrate Janmashtami.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Janmashtami was celebrated by the students of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana. Students of classes Nursery to 2nd dressed up in Radha-Krishna attires and presented dance performances. Students of classes 3rd to 5th participated in various activities like flute decoration, crown making, matki decoration and craft making with great zeal and zest. Neeru Kaura, the principal, applauded the students for their efforts.

Jain Innovative School

Little munchkins of Grade 2 of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and show. A splendid performance depicting the birth of Lord Krishna and giving the message of victory of good over evil, was done. Children came dressed up as Radha and Krishna. A presentation depicted the varied images of life from birth to adulthood. The adorable ‘bal gopals’ played Raas Lila, threw light on the life of Shri Krishna through a speech and sang devotional poems on the occasion. The presentation was made with joyous melody and twirling dancers.

BCM Kindergarten

BCM Kindergarten students celebrated Janmashtami, the day of joy and jubilation heralding the birth of Lord Krishna, the beloved of millions, with great zeal. Students in the dresses of Lord Krishna and Radha turned the campus into Vrindavan. They also participated in various activities. A ‘theme assembly’ was conducted by Nursery students in which the children celebrated the occasion by singing and dancing with great joy. The aura of divinity graced the celebration as tiny tots made beautiful craft items like Krishna crowns and decorated ‘matkas’ with multi-coloured stones, mirrors, and glitters and showcased their gratitude towards Lord Krishna. Children also posed for clicks with the well-decorated jhoola.

BCM school

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, participated in a plethora of activities on the occasion of Janmashtami. BCMites from classes I to X participated in flute & poster decoration, crown making, The Gita saar writing, rangoli making, mono acting, etc. The spirit of festivity was enhanced in a special morning assembly in which students sang melodious bhajans, danced on the tunes of the flute and enacted Krishna leela. They also discussed the importance of The Gita in the present scenario.

Harvest International School

Harvest International School celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on August 18, 2022. Students from pre-primary to primary celebrated the occasion with great pomp and festivity. Young Harvestians dressed as Radha and Krishna filled the air with joy and a festive spirit of devotion and enthusiasm.

International Public Sr Sec School

Krishna Janmasthami was celebrated at International Public Sr. Sec. School, Sandhu Nagar, Civil City, Ludhiana with great pomp and festivity. The school was decorated with flowers and swings for the occasion. The tiny tots came dressed up as Radha and Krishna. Students presented songs, dance performances and a short role play. They broke the dahi handi, wishing all the students and the staff a Happy Janmashtami. The director of the school, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, and Principal Suman Arora, spoke about the importance of the day.

Cherubs The Preschool

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the activity hall in Cherubs The Preschool was depicted as Gokul, the mythical village of Lord Krishna. Students from the preschool participated in the events with great enthusiasm. The school premises were decorated with buntings, flowers, swings and pictures of Lord Krishna. While boys were dressed up as Krishna, girls were dressed up as Radha and Meera. There were dance performances on ‘Maiya Yashoda’ and ‘Radha teri chunri’. Crowns of Krishna, decorated them with mirrors, sparkles and peacock feathers, were made by the children.

Investiture Ceremony organised

Marking the beginning of Investiture Ceremony 2022-23, Neetu Dandi, Principal, Indus World School, inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. The elected members of the school council, the governing body of the school, were crowned with sashes, badges and scrolls on the stage. The election procedure for selecting eligible candidates was carried out meticulously, with each student being interviewed personally by the principal. Each of the elected candidates took an oath of working towards the betterment of the school. The school head girl and head boy presented their acceptance speeches and vowed to work for the welfare of students and the school.

Innovation Fest held

To promote and nurture entrepreneurial mindset and enhance technological acumen of students, Sat Paul Mittal School launched the Satyan Innovation Fest 2.0, to be held from 18th August to 20th August. The three-day event began on 18th August with the slogan ‘Be an innovator, not an imitator’. The event commenced with a euphoric ceremony attended by the Chief Guest, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Governing Council, Sat Paul Mittal School, accorded the chief guest with a floral welcome. This was followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp accompanied by a holy chant of the Ved mantras to ensure an auspicious inception.

