Jannat-e-Jarkhar will preserve heritage, promote patriotism

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 1

Cabinet minister Gurmit Singh Khudian and Rajya Sabha MP Balvir Singh Seechewal said the Jannat-e-Jarkhar, inaugurated by them today would help promote patriotism and communal harmony besides recapitulating elements of history and cultural heritage for residents of the state.

“Having put the name of the village on world map of rural sports Jagrup Jarkhar has wisely invested his resources including knowledge acquired by journey in 17 countries of the West,” said Khudian and Seechewal after taking a round of the premises.

Though completion of the project may take a couple of months, locals had already started bringing their children to imbibe elements of cultural heritage, pre-independence period, world history and hilly neighborhood of Punjab.

Jagrup Singh Jarkhar said the main purpose of the venture was to preserve the heritage of the nation and the border state, apart from promoting communal harmony and patriotism among the youth. He argued that a visitor who spends two hours at Jannat-e-Jarkhar, he or she will not be required to cram pages of books for updating their general knowledge.

Indo-Pak border depicting bleeding Punjab in the form of a farmer emerged as the main attraction among visitors as it narrates the woes of partition.

Glimpses of the Red Fort, Lahore Bridge, portraits of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Hari Singh Nalwa at Darbar-e-Khalsa, Seven Wonders, Ravi Bridge, Kartarpur Sahib, Statue of Liberty, Nine-Eleven Monument and portraits of great men born on either sides of the border before partition make the visitor realise value of time and resources spent to watch various parts of the Jannat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Rajya Sabha