Japanese national nabbed for Rs 61-lakh fraud in Ludhiana

The Dehlon police have nabbed a Japanese national who was wanted in connection with a fraud case.

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The accused was among three Japanese nationals and two Indians booked after they allegedly did not return farm machinery — given to them in good faith in August 2023 — to a local agricultural equipment manufacturing unit.

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The case was registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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Investigating officer Gurjot Singh, who is heading a team bringing the accused from the Delhi airport, said the accused will be formally arrested in due time.

The case was registered after an agricultural equipment manufacturing firm, Jagatsukh Industries Private Limited, accused them of not returning farm machinery worth Rs 61.6 lakh.

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The accused were identified as Munenori Ohta, Takayuki Saito, Toshio Kondo, Harmeet Singh and Ritwique Das, all senior functionaries of Maruyama Manufacturing India Private Limited, a Japanese company with a local office at Gurgaon.

The complainant, Jagjit Singh, said the firm’s representatives had contacted his company showing inclination to work together for agricultural development in far off places in Punjab and Haryana. The accused were issued machinery on the condition they would be returned after testing. However, the suspects did not return the machinery.