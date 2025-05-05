Japleen Kaur shines at National School Games

Japleen Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, brought pride to Punjab by representing the state’s roller skating team at the 68th National School Games in Delhi from April 30 to May 3. She delivered an outstanding performance, winning three gold medals in the track: 500m, 1,000m and 3,000m races. In recognition of her exceptional talent, she was also honoured with the Komal Khatri Award for being the best female skater of the event.

Japleen has been pursuing roller skating since 2016 under the guidance of her coach, JS Dhaliwal. She has consistently represented Punjab at national-level competitions since 2018 and has earned numerous accolades. Her recent achievements include: two bronze medals at the Senior National Roller Skating Championship in Mysuru (December 5–15, 2024), one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Junior National Roller Skating Championships in Chennai and one bronze medal at the National School Games held in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, in April 2024.

Additionally, Japleen is among the probable skaters shortlisted to represent India at the 20th Asian Roller Skating Championship scheduled to be held in South Korea. She also represented Punjab at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad and was part of the selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games in China. Japleen’s journey reflects her unwavering dedication, consistent excellence and rising stature in the world of roller skating.