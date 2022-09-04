Jarg school girls win U-21 volleyball title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 3

The Government Senior Secondary School, Jarg, romped home as champions in the volleyball girls’ U-21 category (Doraha block) on the third day of the inaugural edition of block level Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at 14 blocks across the district on Saturday. Nankana Sahib Public School, Rampur, finished first runners up.

In tug-of-war (girls), Oxford School, Payal, clinched top honours while Government Senior Secondary School, Ghaloti, finished at second place. In kabaddi (boys), Dhamot village beat Ghaloti village to secure first position.

Guru Nanak Public School, Doraha, came out triumphant in kho-kho (boys) and Kalgidhar Academy, Dugri, secured second position.

In Sidhwan Bet block, Gidharwindi village won the volleyball title in boys section while Salempura village finished at second spot and Leela Megh Singh village had to content with third position. In kabaddi, Chimna village and Leela Megh Singh village secured first and second position, respectively.

Likewise, in Sudhar block, Government Senior Secondary School, Sohian, emerged as champions in volleyball (boys) while Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha, finished at second place. In kabaddi (boys), Rakba village won the title while Halwara secured second position.