Jarkhar Academy enters semis

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Friends Club, Roomi wrapped up their quarterfinals to secure berths in the semi-finals in sub-junior and senior sections, respectively, in the Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League. The event was being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road about 15 km from here on Sunday night. Matches are played on Astroturf under floodlights.

In the sub-junior (U-12) section, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Chachrari Hockey Centre toiled hard to edge out each other. The match was decided through penalty shootout as the two sides were tied 4-4 at the end of regular time.

Eventually, Jarkhar Academy stitched up the issue 5-4 to book berth in the semi-final. For the winning side, Gujot Singh scored two goals while Gurmanav Deep Singh, Hussan Jarkhar and Simranjeet pumped in one goal each whereas Harmandeep, Simrandeep, Manvir and Gurjot sounded the board once for the Chachrari Centre.

In another match, Jatana Hockey Club outperformed Ropar XI 5-3 to enter the quarterfinals.

In the senior section, Friends Club, Roomi stamped its supremacy, thrashing Rampur Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi final.