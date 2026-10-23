Jarkhar academy trainee Joginder shines in Haryana’s hockey triumph

The efforts of Mata Sahib Kaur Jarkhar Hockey Academy to promote young hockey talent have received a major boost, with its trainee Joginder Singh playing a decisive role in Haryana’s title-winning campaign at the 16th Senior National Championship.

Joginder scored the match-winning goal as Haryana defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the final to lift the national title.

Advertisement

Haryana’s triumph, achieved after a long gap, has brought pride to the Jarkhar hockey nursery and highlighted the academy’s contribution to grassroots hockey development.

Advertisement

Haryana defeated Madhya Pradesh to claim the championship, held at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh from October 10 to 2, while Uttar Pradesh defeated Punjab 3-1 to secure the third position, leaving Punjab in fourth place.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser of the academy said for the academy, the achievement is more than an individual success. It is a reflection of the hard work being put into identifying promising players, honing their skills and preparing them for high-level competition.

Advertisement

Trained at Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Joginder Singh secured a job with the railways through his sporting ability. Despite his professional commitments, he has continued to pursue hockey with dedication and determination, added Jagroop Singh.

Joginder’s coach, Gursatinder Singh Pargat, said the academy had seven to eight other trainees with talent and potential comparable to that of Joginder Singh.

He expressed confidence that these players could go on to represent state teams and make their mark at national and international levels. “Joginder’s achievement would serve as a source of inspiration for other trainees. When a player from the academy succeeds at the national level, it boosts the confidence of young aspirants and encourages them to work towards competing at higher levels,” said coach.

wuw