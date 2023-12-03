Jarkhar boys, DAV girls emerge champions in hockey tourney

Ludhiana, December 2
Jarkhar Hockey Academy and DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, emerged as champions in the boys’ and girls’ categories of the District Primary Schools Hockey Tournament, respectively. As many as 21 teams participated in the tournament held in Jarkhar village.
The 7-a-side tournament was organised under the state government’s programme, ‘Ek Hockey Hunnar Di Bhaal’, during which talented and upcoming hockey players dished out excellent stick work and impressed the organisers.
In the boys’ group, Jarkhar Hockey Academy drubbed Kila Raipur School 7-1 to clinch the title, while in the girls’ section, DAV Public School outperformed Jalaldiwal School 4-1 to bag the title.
In the girls’ category, Mundian Kalan School secured the third position, while in the boys’ section, Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, finished in third place.
Ankush Kumar of Jarkhar Academy was declared the player of the tournament. He had scored 28 goals out of 30 that the academy team had garnered in the entire tournament. In the final too, Ankush chipped in with six goals out of the tally of seven.
