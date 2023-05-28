Jarkhar, Guru Teg Bahadur Academy enter semifinals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 27

Jarkhar Academy, along with Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Academy of Chachrari, Eknoor Academy of Tehang, and Nankana Sahib Public School, Rampur Chhanna, displayed excellent performances in the sub-junior section, securing berths in the semifinals of the 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival. The tournament is being organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, located approximately 15 km from Ludhiana on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

In the quarterfinal matches, Eknoor Academy defeated Ghawaddi School 3-0, Jarkhar Academy emerged victorious against Kila Raipur School 4-2, GTB Academy overcame Sant Kirpal Das Academy, Heran with a score of 4-2, and NSPS secured a 2-1 victory over Hockey Centre, Doraha. These results finalised the line-up for the semifinals.