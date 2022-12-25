Jarkhar Hockey Academy lads secure bronze medal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 24

Jarkhar Hockey Academy secured bronze medal in the boys U-14 Punjab Schools Hockey Tournament held at Bathinda. Players of team were honoured at the function at Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar, for bringing fame to the academy and the school.

In the tournament, Jarkhar Hockey Academy trounced Sangrur 9-0; overwhelmed Faridkot 13-0; prevailed over Ropar 3-2 and overpowered Ludhiana 5-1. In the match to decide the third place, academy boys got the better of Patiala 3-0 to secure bronze medal.