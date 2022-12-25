Jarkhar Hockey Academy lads secure bronze medal

Ludhiana, December 24
Jarkhar Hockey Academy secured bronze medal in the boys U-14 Punjab Schools Hockey Tournament held at Bathinda. Players of team were honoured at the function at Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar, for bringing fame to the academy and the school.
In the tournament, Jarkhar Hockey Academy trounced Sangrur 9-0; overwhelmed Faridkot 13-0; prevailed over Ropar 3-2 and overpowered Ludhiana 5-1. In the match to decide the third place, academy boys got the better of Patiala 3-0 to secure bronze medal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...