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Home / Ludhiana / Jarkhar Hockey Academy trails on June 17

Jarkhar Hockey Academy trails on June 17

Trials at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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54 selected players to get free education, lodging, training. iStock
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Jarkhar Hockey Academy will hold trials for its residential hockey wings at 9 am on June 17 at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

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Aspiring hockey players from across the state will get an opportunity to pursue their sporting dreams. Additionally, the selected players will get free training and education.

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The Department of School Education has allotted under-14, under-17 and under-19 boys’ hockey wings to Government Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar, for the academic session 2026-27. The trials will be conducted by the department’s selection committee to identify talented young players.

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Sharing details, school principal Hardev Singh and Jarkhar academy chief administrator Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said 54 players will be selected through the trials. The selected players will be provided free education, boarding, lodging, meals and training facilities by the Department of School Education, enabling them to focus entirely on their academic and sporting development.

They said interested players have to report to the venue with their achievement certificates, proof of age and four passport-size photographs.

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Jagroop Singh said the academy, which is recognised by Hockey India, has earned a reputation as one of the state’s leading centres for the sport. Besides receiving high-quality coaching from experienced mentors, selected players will get opportunities in sub-junior, junior and senior national hockey championships, providing them valuable exposure at the highest levels of the game.

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