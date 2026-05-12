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Home / Ludhiana / Jarkhar, Kila Raipur academies log victories in hockey festival

Jarkhar, Kila Raipur academies log victories in hockey festival

16th edition of JDT Truck Permit-Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Players in action during Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival at the Jarkhar Sports Stadium.
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Jarkhar and Kila Raipur academies logged convincing wins as the 16th edition of JDT Truck Permit-Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival continued at the Jarkhar Sports Stadium here.

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Thrilling contests and high-intensity action marked the second day of the tournament being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar.

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Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Gill Club, Ghawaddi, recorded emphatic victories in the senior category. Among the juniors, Kila Raipur and Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Chachrari, opened their campaigns on a winning note.

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Ferozepur District Sports Officer Gurdip Singh and Assistant Inspector General Amrik Singh Minhas were the chief guests for the day.

In the junior section opener, Kila Raipur edged past Sangrur in a nail-biting encounter. After the teams finished 3-3 in regulation time, Kila Raipur clinched the match 4-2 in the penalty shootout. In the other match, Guru Teg Bahadur Academy outclassed Jarkhar Academy 7-3.

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In the senior group, Jarkhar Hockey Academy thrashed Young Club, Utala, 10-4, with Manavdeep Singh as the standout performer. In the other fixture, Gill Club overwhelmed Ludhiana Sports Club 8-2 to stamp their authority early in the tournament.

Tournament’s chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said the second round matches will be played on May 16 and 17, with four matches on each day. He added the 43rd death anniversary of Olympian Prithipal Singh will be observed on May 17.

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