Jarkhar Sports Fest begins on February 13

The 38th edition of Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as rural mini Olympics, will commence on February 13, officials said.

They said the three-day festival will be dedicated to eradication of drugs and violence in the state and will promote the region as a nursery for sportspersons. Alongside international- level matches of hockey, football and kabaddi, the organisers said they will ensure participation of budding players from primary and secondary schools of the region.

The organisers added that they will make efforts towards equal or higher participation of women and girls in all events.

The office-bearers and members of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust held a meeting on Saturday at Jarkhar under the supervision of its chairperson, retired Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Trust’s president Harkamal Singh.

Jagrup Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser of the event, said the 38th edition will be held at Mata Sahib Kaur Memorial Stadium at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana. All events will be organised in accordance with the rules of the Olympics, he added.

The organisers said they expect participation of national and international-level teams of hockey, football and kabaddi, and thousands of young sportspersons

Jarkhar said the all present at the meeting decided to dedicate the event to eradication of social evils such as drugs, violence, gender bias and illiteracy.

“Though we have been working for the eradication of social evils, we decided to focus higher attention on facilitating youngsters in adopting sportsperson’s spirit as a lifestyle and refrain from drugs, violence and other social evils,” said Jarkhar.

He added that extra efforts will be made to ensure that maximum women, girls and school-going students participate in the event.

“We aim that the region emerges as a nursery of sportspersons who shine at national and international levels in the future,” said Jarkhar.

During the meeting, it was decided to honour five distinguished sports personalities. Prominent Punjabi singers will enthrall the audience on all days of the event. However, glorification of arms, drugs or violence will be banned, said Jarkhar.