Jarkhar sports festival ends

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 29

Jarkhar Academy in the junior boys section, Kila Raipur in the senior men’s category, and Northern Railways in the girls group, emerged champions in hockey in the 35th Coca Cola, Avon Cycles Jarkhar Sports Festival, organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, that concluded at Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road, on Sunday.

In wrestling, Taranvir Singh of Alamgir won Bal Kesari award in the Bachan Singh Cup competition and Jagjit Singh, also from Alamgir finished as runner-up.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Minister for Sports, was the chief guest at the prize distribution function. He announced that the assurance given by the Chief Minister about laying down the Astroturf at Jarkhar would be honoured in the near future.

The minister said that to groom the players at grassroot-level, the new sports policy would be implemented so that sportspersons from the state could showcase their talent at the national and international level tournaments.

The organisers felicitated Prof Sarwan Singh (sports writer), Yadwinder Singh (journalist), Gurry Garangna (blogger) and Narain Singh Grewal (sports promoter) for contributions in their respective fields.