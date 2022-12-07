Jarkhar Sports Festival from January 27

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 6

The 35th edition of Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as Modern Rural Mini Olympics, will be held from January 27 to 29 at Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

After a meeting of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, held at the main stadium, Jarkhar, Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, chairman of the trust, said the main attraction of the festival would be Naib Singh Grewal Jodhan Kabaddi Cup and Mohinder Partap Singh Grewal Hockey Cup competitions.