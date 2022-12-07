Jarkhar Sports Festival from January 27

Ludhiana, December 6
The 35th edition of Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as Modern Rural Mini Olympics, will be held from January 27 to 29 at Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
After a meeting of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, held at the main stadium, Jarkhar, Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, chairman of the trust, said the main attraction of the festival would be Naib Singh Grewal Jodhan Kabaddi Cup and Mohinder Partap Singh Grewal Hockey Cup competitions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start