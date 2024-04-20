Jaspreet Kaur secures 19th rank in Class X PSEB exams

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 19

Jaspreet Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kanganwal, was felicitated for bringing laurels to her institute and parents by securing 19th rank in the merit list of Class X examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board.

District Education Officer Jaswinder Kaur Grewal was the chief guest during the function chaired by Navpreet Kaur, vice-principal of the school.

Mohammad Imran, convener of the event, revealed that office-bearers and activists of various organisations of the village had felicitated Jaspreet Kaur who had secured 19th rank in PSEB by scoring 96.46 per cent marks.

While the school staff presented her with golden ear-pins as a token of appreciation, office-bearers of village Sports Club and Social Welfare Organisation felicitated her with mementoes and cash prize.

