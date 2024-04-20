Jaspreet Kaur secures 19th rank in Class X PSEB exams

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 19
Jaspreet Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kanganwal, was felicitated for bringing laurels to her institute and parents by securing 19th rank in the merit list of Class X examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board.
District Education Officer Jaswinder Kaur Grewal was the chief guest during the function chaired by Navpreet Kaur, vice-principal of the school.
Mohammad Imran, convener of the event, revealed that office-bearers and activists of various organisations of the village had felicitated Jaspreet Kaur who had secured 19th rank in PSEB by scoring 96.46 per cent marks.
While the school staff presented her with golden ear-pins as a token of appreciation, office-bearers of village Sports Club and Social Welfare Organisation felicitated her with mementoes and cash prize.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...